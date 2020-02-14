Batman: The Adventures Continue is the new tie-in dedicated to Bat Man

Share it:

This spring, Batman: The Animated Series will return in other guises. The Entertainment Weekly portal was able to preview a new DC Comics production, one six issue series called Batman: The Adventures Continue. It will be set in the world of the well-known animated series that also made its way into the Italian programming several years ago.

Batman: The Adventure Continues will go on sale from April 2020, written by Paul Dini and Alan Burnett, both producers of the animated television series. Ty Templeton, who worked on the previous one, will be on the drawings Batman Adventures comic book tie-in.

The project that DC Comics will launch will be part of an initiative aimed at introducing new characters into Batman's line of toys: The Animated Series, with Templeton preparing these new figures following the same style of Timm. In Batman: The Adventure Continues will therefore have many familiar faces from the DC Animated Universe like Superman and Lex Luthor, while others will be prepared for the occasion like Jason Todd.

In an interview, Dini says he is happy about the thing because he can better analyze the role of Jason Todd, left aside from Dick Grayson and Tim Drake. Also, in this Batman story he already has many ideas for inserting characters like Red Hood, Azrael and Deathstroke, characters never used in the animated series.

At the bottom you can see the cover of the first issue of Batman: The Adventure Continues, which will be available digitally from April and on paper from May 6, 2020. In another run, Tom King prepared special developments for Batman.