Batman takes on the look with a new armor for the "Joker War" finale

July 17, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
DC Comics has unveiled the new costume of Batman in anticipation of the issue number 100. The publishing house has released an unedited illustration showing a totally renewed design for the Dark Cavalier suit.

This aesthetic update fits in the middle of the Joker War story arc, in which the Crime Clown took control of Bruce Wayne's entire fortune, so it's fair to wonder how the latter got a new costume.

The choice of colors is as particular as it is far from the classic chrome that we've been used to by DC artists. The official synopsis for the conclusion of the Joker War saga is as follows:

"The Joker War" comes to a shocking conclusion, with Batman battling the Crime Clown in a brutal and no holds barred duel! It is a struggle that has lasted for 80 years and its result will not only change Batman's life, but also the city of Gotham City for years to come! Also, take a look at the new villain known as Ghost-Maker!

Following the conclusion of the narrative arc, a couple of stories will arrive that will tell the consequences of the war on Gotham and Batman himself. Don't miss the first clash between the Dark Knight and Clownhunter! "

Batman: here is the spectacular variant cover of Death Metal Legends. The cover of Batman number 101 showed the consequences of the Joker War.

