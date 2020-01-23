Entertainment

Batman sports a brand new vehicle in the latest publication

January 23, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Batman number 86 marks an important narrative turn for the magazine. The saga of Bane officially ends, and James Tynion IV takes over the role of screenwriter in place of Tom King. The Dark Knight – after the latest events that devastated Gotham – is busy rebuilding the city.

With Alfred's departure, Lucius Fox, who provided the hero, will serve Batman a new sophisticated medium – "The Nightclimber" – able to climb walls, fly and track goals. In the latest publication, Batman uses it to take down all five assassins who invaded the streets of Gotham: Deathstroke, Merlyn, Chesire, Gunsmith and Mr. Theet.

The antagonists they are suddenly transported to the Black Block, a special prison located in the new Gotham City police headquarters, specially designed to contain the most dangerous criminals.

However, Batman soon realizes that the Cheshire captured by him is only a cover, hurrying back to the city to catch the real one. Once located through the Nightclimber, decides to chase her from the ground, so she starts a gadget similar to the Batmobile, the Bat-Shot.

READ:  Netflix’s Ozark Season 3? What’s Taking So Much Time? Ozark Season 3 Release Date Updates

The Bat-Shot is essentially a hyper-technological sled, which allows Batman to move with impressive precision and speed. However, it also has weaknesses. The most evident lies in the fact that – through its use – Batman remains completely exposed to an eventual enemy attack.

This is exactly what Chelsire points out to him, who with a leap from his motorcycle pounces on the Dark Knight to poison him, failing however in his sortie. The introduction of this new vehicle, The Nightclimber, can open up an ocean of possibilities for Batman gadgets, and the Bat-Shot could only be the beginning of a large arsenal.

Do you like the idea? Let us know yours below in the comments.

A new antagonist, "Punchline" has been introduced in the new Batman issue. Joker is back, who will return to the Batman pages in order to change Gotham City forever.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.