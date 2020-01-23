Batman sports a brand new vehicle in the latest publication

Share it:

Batman number 86 marks an important narrative turn for the magazine. The saga of Bane officially ends, and James Tynion IV takes over the role of screenwriter in place of Tom King. The Dark Knight – after the latest events that devastated Gotham – is busy rebuilding the city.

With Alfred's departure, Lucius Fox, who provided the hero, will serve Batman a new sophisticated medium – "The Nightclimber" – able to climb walls, fly and track goals. In the latest publication, Batman uses it to take down all five assassins who invaded the streets of Gotham: Deathstroke, Merlyn, Chesire, Gunsmith and Mr. Theet.

The antagonists they are suddenly transported to the Black Block, a special prison located in the new Gotham City police headquarters, specially designed to contain the most dangerous criminals.

However, Batman soon realizes that the Cheshire captured by him is only a cover, hurrying back to the city to catch the real one. Once located through the Nightclimber, decides to chase her from the ground, so she starts a gadget similar to the Batmobile, the Bat-Shot.

The Bat-Shot is essentially a hyper-technological sled, which allows Batman to move with impressive precision and speed. However, it also has weaknesses. The most evident lies in the fact that – through its use – Batman remains completely exposed to an eventual enemy attack.

This is exactly what Chelsire points out to him, who with a leap from his motorcycle pounces on the Dark Knight to poison him, failing however in his sortie. The introduction of this new vehicle, The Nightclimber, can open up an ocean of possibilities for Batman gadgets, and the Bat-Shot could only be the beginning of a large arsenal.

A new antagonist, "Punchline" has been introduced in the new Batman issue. Joker is back, who will return to the Batman pages in order to change Gotham City forever.