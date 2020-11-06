Batman: revealed the new Robin who will debut in Black and White

Alongside the Bat Man in Batman: Black and White there will be none of the previously known robins. In the comic illustrated by Karl Kerschl a new Wonder Boy will debut, Mia “Maps” Mizoguchi.

On his Twitter profile Karl Kerschl enthusiastically revealed that in Batman: Black and White a new Robin will debut. Joining Batman in her black and white adventure due out on December 8 will be Mia Mizoguchi. To promote a broadcast on Twitch, the illustrator has shared an artwork in which it is possible to admire the girl in the role of Robin. In the drawing, Maps shows off her Wonder Girl costume with a sly smile.

“Batman: Black and White returns with a six-issue series created by the most exciting and innovative storytellers in comics to explore the Batman myth in black and white”. The line-up of writers and illustrators includes the likes of Paul Dini, Andy Kubert, Tim Seeley and Kelley Jones. The cover of the first issue is made by Peach Momoko and portrays a beautiful Talia al Ghul. Each volume will present two variants, one with Batman on the cover and the other with his antagonists. The original Batman: Black and White dates back to 1996; will this reboot do it justice? In anticipation of this mythical return, Gotham has a new antihero in Batman # 102. With a sensational final twist, the origins of the Joker in Batman: The Three Jokers have been revealed.