Batman: Punchline fury in volume 93, did the villain kill two main characters?

Batman number 93 staged the clash between two important antagonists of the DC Universe, among which the newcomer stands out Punchline. James Tynion IV and Jorge Jimenez had been talking for several months about "entering the scene with a bang" and after reading the last volume, it finally became clear what they meant.

First, the latest Batman issue showed the battle between Punchline and Harley Quinn, now become unreliable after breaking up with the Joker. The clash sees both use their favorite weapons: the hammer for Harley and two daggers for the new girlfriend of the crime prince. The clash ends with Punchline's victory, which he cuts the opponent's throat and throws it into the water.

Just before the conclusion of the volume, Punchline finally finds Catwoman, engaged in an operation with the aim of robbing Bruce Wayne. Following the Joker's orders, the villain eliminates it – or so it seems – with a gunshot. Before falling to the side, Catwoman invokes Batman's help. At the bottom of the article you can take a look at some extracts from volume 93.

And what do you think of it? Were the two girls really killed? Let us know with a comment! In case the spoilers don't frighten you then, we anticipate that you can find a half answer in the preview of Batman 94.