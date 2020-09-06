Batman, not just Gotham Knights: concept art of a canceled game is popping up

Share it:

After a long wait characterized by a communication campaign conducted through multiple teasers, the team of Warner Bros Montreal finally presented its new title at the DC FanDome.

As known, the project turned out to be Gotham Knights, an adventure set within the boundaries of the vast comic universe of Batman. Even though it is on the streets of Gotham City, the game will not include the possibility of playing the role of the dark Knight, met with an untimely death. To succeed him in the task of protecting the metropolis, will therefore be Robin, Bat-Girl, Red Hood and Nightwing.

An innovative formula compared to what is seen in the series Batman: Arkham, but that doesn’t seem to be the only project dedicated to the character DC to have been taken into consideration in recent times. To make it known and the multifaceted Jerad S.Marantz, Concept Artist, Creature Designer, Costume Concept Artist, Writer and Director. From your account pages Instagram, the latter has in fact published the images that you can view at the bottom of this news. Dedicated to one armored version of Batman, the shared concepts, reports Marantz, were designed precisely for a new one video game, which was however later the subject of cancellation. What do you think?

The artist did not want to share further details regarding the nature of the project: in the past, however, rumors had emerged about a Batman game starring Damian.