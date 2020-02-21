Batman Ninja's theatrical adaptation confirmed, 180 shows scheduled in three months

Share it:

Producing theatrical adaptations of the most famous souls is one of the most common Japanese trends ever, just think of the recent announcements regarding the stage play of Beastars and My Hero Academia. Recently, an anime dedicated to a famous western hero, the famous Batman Ninja, has also joined the team.

The 2018 film has grossed nearly the past year and a half $ 4 million, and recorded excellent streaming results on Netflix. The success convinced DC, Warner Bros and Office Endless to agree on the creation of a series of theatrical performances, scheduled for the last three months of 2020.

The cast has not yet been announced, but the producers have confirmed that in addition to Batman and Joker, Harley Quinn and Catwoman will also play an important role. The first official date is scheduled for October 10 to Tokyo's Shinjuku Theater Moliere, where the grand finale on December 31st will also be held. Over these three months the show will run 172 times, to which are added the special programs of 3, 4, 5, 7, 8 and 9 October. Tickets are on sale for 7900 yen (about 70 euros) and the pre-order guarantees a gadget of your choice between a Batman 15cm kunai or a fan with the Joker symbol on it.

And what do you think of it? Have you seen the movie on Netflix? Let us know with a comment! In case you haven't done it yet, we recommend you read our Batman Ninja review.