Batman murders in cold blood in this exclusive Superman clip: Red Son

Today the new Warner Bros. animated film is set up for sale, set in one of the most special plot arcs of DC comics, which is none other than that of Superman: Red Son.

In this scene we bring you exclusively you can see this alternative version of Batman as a Soviet agent and ruthless murderer. In it the Dark Knight threatens to detonate a bomb during an event and gives attendees 10 seconds to escape the area. Before they can react the bat man detonates the explosive by killing dozens of innocents.

In the original version of this new premiere of the acclaimed DC animated cinema we can enjoy the voices of Phil LaMarr (Samurai Jack) as Jon Stewart, Sasha Roiz (Grimm) as Hal Jordan, Amy Acker (Angel) as Lois Lane, Phil Morris (Doom Patrol) as James Olsen, Jim Meskimen (Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) as John F. Kennedy and Travis Willingham (Avengers Assemble) as Superior Man.

Other voices will be Vanessa Marshall as Wonder Woman, Diedrich Bader (Batman: The Brave and the Bold) playing Lex Luthor and Paul Williams (Batman: The Animated Series) as Brainiac.

The story is a creation of Mark Millar, Dave Johnson and Killian Plunkett, who tell how Superman's life would have been if he did not land in the United States, but in Soviet Russia in the mid-50s, a place that molds him to be A very different kind of hero.

The film is released today in domestic format and thanks to this you can have at home this long-awaited adaptation by Veterans of Detective Comics. Only with your viewing we can know if it has been known to be the history of the fantastic adventure that Millar and company sasaplanded years ago.