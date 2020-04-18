Entertainment

Batman: Long Halloween is the favorite saga of DC Comics fans

April 18, 2020
Maria Rivera
The Batman Appreciation Day took place yesterday, April 17, in addition to the various initiatives we also recommend this tweet from the official DC Comics account, which asked the numerous Bat Man fan to indicate their favorite saga.

There are numerous authors who over the years have ventured to write stories set in Gotham City, among the most famous are works such as: The Long Halloween, Year One, The Killing Joke and Hush, which as you can read in the replies to the message at the bottom of the news, are the most common answers to the question. The work that seems to have impressed most fans of American comics is definitely The Long Halloween, written by Jeph Loeb and designed by Tim Sale, first published in 1996 and set in the first year as Bruce Wayne's superhero.

Chronologically placed after the events of Year One, a comic book written by Frank Miller, The Long Halloween made known the story of Harvey Dent, who later became Two Faces and according to various rumors, the next film dedicated to Batman will be a transposition of this story. In addition to the film with Robert Pattinson, the Batman: The Animated Series comic book will be released in the coming months.

