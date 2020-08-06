Batman: let's discover together the paradoxical birth of the Robin King

Share it:

The Dark Nights: Death Metal event is laying interesting narrative foundations for the future of the DC Comics multiverse, and at the same time it is profoundly changing many relevant characters in the series of Batman , and the arrival of new enemies alongside the terrible Batman who Laughs, only portends negative developments.

The Robin King, this is the name of the right arm of the hybrid between Joker and the Dark Knight, and in the second part of the special volume Dark Nights: Death Metal – Legends of the Dark Knights, we are presented with its origins.

Following the narration of Alfred Pennyworth, Wayne's butler, we relive some of the most important moments in the life of Bruce Wayne. Focusing initially on Bruce's childhood, Alfred is very worried about the child's attitudes, who enjoys torturing animals and doing potentially dangerous things for others.

The biggest surprise, however, comes when we move on to the description of the night Thomas and Martha Wayne died. Leaving the cinema and heading home, Bruce and his parents pass by Crime Alley, where they run into a criminal. Bruce kills him, quickly hitting him in the jugular, then take his gun and shoot his parents, still terrified of what the son did.

Pretending to be desperate, Bruce will be escorted to his villa by the police, and once there he will discuss his estate with Alfred. Meanwhile, Commissioner Gordon arrives, who, suspicious of Bruce's behavior, is killed by Bruce with an arrow. Given the intentions of the butler, who in panic revealed almost everything to Gordon, Bruce follows him, and after putting on a costume, he kills him, declaring himself the Robin King.

A choice by the authors that makes this version of Bruce Wayne perhaps one of the most dangerous and unpredictable. Recall that a new character debuted in Joker War, and that the author of the Batman manga transposition Jiro Kuwata passed away recently.