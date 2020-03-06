Batman: let's discover the origins of the mysterious antagonist "The Designer"

Share it:

Inside the number 90 of Batman the origins of the mysterious antagonist, "The Designer" have been revealed. A character hitherto unknown to the Dark Knight, but whom we have the opportunity to know through the detailed reconstruction of Catwoman.

The Designer arrived in the city of Gotham in the period in which Bruce had recently started his crusade against crime, in the guise of Batman, immediately establishing contacts with the big guys of the underworld: Joker, Penguin Catwoman and the Riddler.

The villain offered them the opportunity to drastically improve their criminal strategies, promising to bring them to a level of experience that becomes practically unstoppable. The villain group was persuaded thanks to a precise story by The Designer, which testified to his incredible abilities against a mysterious detective.

The two would engage in a mental battle for about twenty years, during which each attempted to overwhelm the other in an infinite duel made up of constant knock and answer. There came a time, however, when both the villain and the detective had reached a stalemate, and it is in this circumstance that Designer showed his genius by managing to screw his opponent with a winning stunt.

It is not clear what kind of plan it was, and above all we have no way of knowing who this phantom detective is mentioned. What is certain is his willingness to use his fearful ability as a criminal strategist to land his biggest blow, the ruin of Bruce Wayne.

