Batman: let's discover the ability of the new Gotham antagonist

Following the tragic events of the most recent narrative arc of Batman, the city of Gotham will have to face a new antagonist, The Designer, who has unique abilities that can worry both the Dark Knight and the safety of the entire metropolis.

In issue 90 of the publication, Catwoman reunites with Penguin, Joker and Riddler, and it is in this circumstance that we become aware of the fearsome ability of the new villain. Designer, as we mentioned before, does not have a traditional power, he is simply an expert in crime planning.

During the meeting, it is told an old mental duel between the villain and a certain detective, with the latter forced to madness due to the unpredictable machinations of his opponent. The Designer wants to impress his perverse mentality on the minds of his allies, in order to score the biggest robbery that history has ever known:

The influence of his rhetoric also magnetizes Catwoman:

"Imagine if one day I went from stealing a big ruby ​​from a museum to taking possession of the wealth of one of the greatest companies on the planet. Without an intermediate step. No mention of the jump. You would never see me coming, and you would never be able to stop me. And I felt so powerful at that moment, as if I already had the money in my pocket. "

It had the same effect on the Penguin and the Riddler. They came out of their talks with a glow on their faces, describing the strategies of their crimes. Penguin spoke of a game of shells made up of assassins, who would end up with him in the mayor's office. The Riddler hinted at a kind of technological labyrinth that would paralyze the city's law enforcement agencies. "

