Batman: Joker takes over a historic point in Gotham

July 23, 2020
Maria Rivera
During the current narrative arc of Batman, the Crime Clown has become Gotham's wealthiest man. After manipulating the Dark Knight and Catwoman, the Joker acquired over $ 100 billion in assets.

In the latest issue of the series, he used all this money to purchase an important point of interest in Gotham City, The Monarch Theater. It is the same theater where the Wayne family spent their last evening together, before heading to Crime Alley and meeting the murderer Joe Chill.

During the book we see Joker walking with the owner inside the theater, "talking about the good old days" now gone, in reference to the Wayne family. The owner accepts the Joker offer without hesitation, revealing – moreover – how in the past he was forced to refuse even a proposal by Bruce.

The scene ends with the Smiling joker in the midst of an audience of spectators, killed by him a few moments earlier. The narration will continue with the next book in the series, 96, due out on August 4th. Meanwhile, at the bottom of the article you can take a look at the cover of Guillem March.

Batman's serialization recently introduced a new anti-hero: Ghost-Maker. In addition, the authors have redesigned the Batman suit, which apparently will play an important role in future chapters of the publication.

