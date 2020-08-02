Entertainment

Batman: Jason Todd of the DC Animated Universe shares a similarity with Joker

August 2, 2020
Maria Rivera
Batman The Adventures Contiues it is the spiritual sequel, in a comic book version, of the historical animated series of the early 90s. The authors Paul Dini and Alan Burnett have put their hand back to the narrative universe by reintroducing several known faces and enriching it with characters absent in the original version.

One of them is Jason Todd, that since the beginning of the publication has followed the moves of Batman and his companions unceasingly. Chapter nine reveals its past, basing on origins rather similar to those of the Batman Joker: The Killing Joke, with one crucial difference. His story is told from Alfred's point of view, which tells of how, in the past, a Gotham gang used to force its recruits to wear a red hooded mask.

Their aim was to stand guard while the group committed the most disparate crimesthe; one day one of them, instead of falling into a tank of chemicals like Joker, lost his life while trying to escape the police.

The individual in question was Jason Todd's brother. So Bruce, faced with Jason's extremely difficult condition, decided to take the boy under his protection and train him. Thanks to Bruce's teachings, the boy will become the second Robin, after Dick Grayson, of the DC Animated Universe.

Batman: The Adventures Continue number 5 will hit the market on October 7th.

Batman Beyond: big surprises for the character of Damian Wayne. Batman's new suit, revealed a few weeks ago by DC Comics, will play an important role in the future.

