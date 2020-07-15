Batman: Is Nightwing the new ally of the Joker family?

Share it:

The events of Joker War are upsetting the whole universe of Batman In fact, as seen in Nightwing 71 Dick Grayson could have entered the Joker Family, and as shown in the following volume Joker ambushed the hero, then using the same crystal used to alter his mind by the Court of the Owls.

According to what Dick said, now become Ric Grayson, he would have defeated the Joker and destroyed the crystal. However, it is Bea, his partner, who realizes that there is actually something wrong with his behavior. Batgirl, or Barbara Gordon, put on the costume and set off in search of Nightwing. After finding him on a roof, in his new blue and red suit, the two are surprised by an ambush, by the new Joker ally, Punchline.

In the final pages of the volume, Dick intervenes in the clash between Batgirl and Punchline, however revealing what everyone feared. Indeed Dick was a victim of the crystal, and now believes he is Joker's son. To make matters worse, the crime prince clown enters the scene, and Dick claims to have had the honor of being able to kill Batgirl himself. You can find part of the last page at the bottom of the news.

Even if Barbara manages to survive this attack, it is theumpteenth negative change made to the character of Dick Grayson within a few years, considering the events of the Renaissance, where he lost his memory due to KGBeast, thus generating his "new" alter ego Ric.

Recall that Batman's volume 101 will put an end to the Joker War, with what is supposed to be a memorable clash between the Dark Knight and Joker, and we leave you to our guide on the new Panini Comics DC Universe.