Batman: Is Catwoman pregnant? a new illustration by Tom King would confirm this

February 20, 2020
Maria Rivera
Tom King 's work on the main series of Batman is terminated by several issues, however the screenwriter has not finished telling the adventures of the Dark Knight. He is currently working on a new miniseries, Batman / Catwoman, and in the last few hours he has shared an anticipation on Twitter that has ignited the fan base.

King's post represents Batman and Catwoman, clinging to one another on one of Gotham City's rooftops. There is a particular, rather eloquent, that catches the eye: Catwoman is pregnant. The author did not leave any explanation in the caption, he limited himself to commenting with emoji, but the image is already quite explicit in itself.

The representation, therefore, would seem to be the prelude to one the narrative junctions of King's new publication; the fanbase, however, had a rather mixed reaction, between those who got excited in front of such an event and those who bitterly criticized the way King staged it.

In fact, several users have wondered how it is possible that a pregnant woman is represented in her superhero role, moreover located on the top of a building, a decidedly unusual circumstance in a period of maternity.

Some did not like the representation so much, who identified King's inability to correctly write female characters. What do you think of it? Are you convinced by this narrative development for the character? Tell us below in the comments.

In October, the action figure of Batman's worst nightmare will arrive, on the occasion of Batman: The Animated Series, a comics-based reworking of the historic animated series.

