Batman introduces a new anti-hero: here is Ghost-Maker, the new bat rival

The Joker War has finally started and as stated by James Tynion, author of Batman, will accompany us until the release of volume 100. But what will happen immediately after the end of the war for Gotham? The author answered this question by anticipating the arrival of a new character, Ghost-Maker, the Batman's new rival.

"Ghost-Maker is a new character that we will introduce in volume 100"said Tynion,"but before you actually see it in action you will have to wait for November. He will certainly be a rival for Bruce, but not necessarily a villain. Ghost-Maker is a man that Bruce knew during his training period to become Batman, with whom he will now have to face due to the chaos created during the war for Gotham. The character design is really cool, Jorge did a great job. I think we can show you some illustrations very soon".

In a few months, James Tynion IV has literally revolutionized the work of Tom King, with the introduction of two new villains, The Designer and Punchline, and of a brutal anti-hero that we will soon see in action, or Clownhunter. Ghost-Maker is but the icing on the cake and, apparently, will pave the way for the new narrative arc.

