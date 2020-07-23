Entertainment

Batman introduces a new anti-hero: here is Ghost-Maker, the new bat rival

July 23, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The Joker War has finally started and as stated by James Tynion, author of Batman, will accompany us until the release of volume 100. But what will happen immediately after the end of the war for Gotham? The author answered this question by anticipating the arrival of a new character, Ghost-Maker, the Batman's new rival.

"Ghost-Maker is a new character that we will introduce in volume 100"said Tynion,"but before you actually see it in action you will have to wait for November. He will certainly be a rival for Bruce, but not necessarily a villain. Ghost-Maker is a man that Bruce knew during his training period to become Batman, with whom he will now have to face due to the chaos created during the war for Gotham. The character design is really cool, Jorge did a great job. I think we can show you some illustrations very soon".

READ:  Given Boys-Love, the new film has a release date

In a few months, James Tynion IV has literally revolutionized the work of Tom King, with the introduction of two new villains, The Designer and Punchline, and of a brutal anti-hero that we will soon see in action, or Clownhunter. Ghost-Maker is but the icing on the cake and, apparently, will pave the way for the new narrative arc.

And what do you think of it? Are you curious to see this character in action? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below!

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.