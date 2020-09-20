Batman in seriality: all the TV series about the Dark Knight

Batman has always been a constant even for those who are not fond of comics and do not know their background. To clear its global presence, thanks also and above all to merchandising connected, were two mass media phenomena: the 1966 television series with Adam West e Burt Ward and Tim Burton’s 1989 feature film, featuring Michael Keaton e Jack Nicholson. The character thus comes out of two dimensions and lands in shores far from the paper on which he was born: here, therefore, all the TV series that have involved the Bat Man, a path that we propose on the occasion of the Batman Day 2020, which falls on September 19.

Batman on the small screens

On the one hand, during the sunny and optimistic 1960s, there is the Batman camp with the eyebrows drawn on the mask, a little buffoonish and also acting during the day, played by Adam West who sentences sentences between the serious and the facetious, in the midst of clouds of “bang” and “pow”. On the other hand, there is the neo-gothic one, gloomy and depressed but at times surreal played by Michael Keaton, perfect mirror of Burtonian visions. In between, there is a long interregnum between the two types of batman during which the audience has changed along with society and the world.

Batman has had two adaptations live action on the big screen, before its arrival on television in 1966. In 1943 and 1949 Columbia Pictures produced two movie serials that were so fashionable in those years, or two series of fifteen episodes shot only for the big screen. In the first series the character is played by Lewis Wilson while Robin is Douglas Croft. In the second Robert Lowery is Batman flanked by Johnny Duncan as Robin. That of 1943 is the series that has the merit of being the first ever adaptation of Batman on the cinema screens, to have introduced for the first time the Bat-cave and the look long-limbed with a thin mustache by Butler Alfred Pennyworth.

These last two elements then became part of the comic books published by DC Comics on a permanent basis. In the middle of World War II, Batman’s character is transformed into a fighting government agent a long internal struggle against Dr. Daka, a figure representing one of the enemies of the moment: Japan, which hit hard on US troops and pride in Pearl Harbor. Although the 1949 series is subdued due to macroscopic inconsistencies, plots and very botched scenographic elements, the early 1960s television replica of the 1943 serial was a resounding success. So much so that it is very likely, but not officially declared, that thanks to this replica the strong push for production will be given of the hugely popular TV series with Adam West and Burt Ward, in 1966.

It is the time of the Bat-mobile spitting fire from the rear muffler, of the slow and clumsy climbs of the dynamic duo along the walls of the palaces, gods villain picturesque and a little kitsch as the memorable Joker played by Cesar Romero, the Burgess Meredith’s Penguin and the very sensual Catwoman di Lee Meriwether.

The Batman of the 1960s television series embodies and focuses on himself the hopes, dreams of an America that comes out of McCarthyism but enters the Cold War with Khrushchev’s Soviet Union on foot. It is the America of well-being, of boom economic, comics that must be “good versus evil” but where the evil it is not deeply rotten and the good is what the moral at the end of the parable shows.

The protagonists almost always act during the day and communicate with Commissioner Gordon through a red telephone that lights up when it rings. You find them kitsch, colorful, funny fist fights, chase thoughts and crime-catchers abound. He’s a good-humored and smiling Batman, who is so successful in that period of grease and majorettes that a theatrical film is produced by 20th Century Fox, in which the major ones are featured villain of the show. In short, a bat man who strays a lot from the one created by its creators Bob Kane and Bill Finger.

The modern era

Only recently two other TV series related to the world of the Dark Knight arrive, but not related to the main character. In 2014 it showrunner Bruno Heller produce Gotham, which lasted five seasons and outside of the real continuity to which Batman belongs in the comics. In fact, very important characters from the Batmanian universe appear, including Commissioner Gordon, Harvey Bullock and Bruce Wayne himself. Everything happens a few years after the murder of the Wayne spouses and Bruce is still a kid. As the episodes follow one another the classic villains also arrive, creating an evocative mix of things that happened in a probable retcon which makes the series intriguing and enjoyable.

After five years, in 2019, get your hands on again sulla Batman Family is once again Bruno Heller, together with Danny Cannon. For now with only one season, Heller produces a prequel of Gotham, set in London in the 60s and focused on the youth of Alfred, the butler: the unequivocal title is obviously Pennyworth.

As a young boy, Alfred is known to have served in the British Army’s SAS and does not hesitate to make the most of his past experiences when serving Batman. The TV series, however, tells of the period in which Alfred took his leave and opens own detective agency, with some former comrades. The mystery is always around the corner and the young Alfred, during the first season, even manages to foil a fascist coup d’etat. The atmosphere of the swinging London does the rest and there is no shortage of fun moments in style spy-story a is Ipcress o 007.

Batman, being one of the leading Warner / DC characters, is obviously present, albeit to a lesser extent, in the series live action broadcast by the traditional generalist channel The CW and from the thematic one in streaming online DC Universe. An exceptional cameo is that of Kevin Conroy, who appears in crossover Crisis on Infinite Earths, which allows the meeting between all, absolutely all, the television series dedicated to the pantheon of DC Comics superheroes. Conroy, famous for being the voice actor of the Batman animated series, here is an old Bruce Wayne wearing some sort of exoskeleton and tries to kill Supergirl.

The other famous apparition, even if only photographic, is that of Michael Keaton, the famous Batman from the Tim Burton movies. On one of the parallel lands visited by the various superheroes, on the front page of the Gotham City Gazette, the newspaper of the city of Gotham, there is a easter egg noticed by the most attentive: the news in which billionaire Bruce Wayne will marry Selina Kyle (none other than Catwoman). This actually testifies to the inclusion of Batman’s Burtonian universe within the television multiverse created by the writers of The CW, in primis Geoff Johns.

Switching to the thematic channel DC Universe, by subscription and only online, another Batman appears in the years, in the magnificent interpretation by Iain Glen. In season finale of the first season of Titans, and over the course of the next, a Batman with violence control problems appears. Only during the second season is Glen cast as a Bruce Wayne acting as personal conscience of Dick Grayson (an amazing Brenton Thwaites).

The Robin at the head of the Titans must solve the problems of the recent past with his mentor, when due to strong personal conflicts he had to abandon him in a bad way. Thanks to the character played by Glen, an omnipresent vision that teases and berates him constantly, Grayson will be able to grow and become the superhero everyone knows today: Nightwing.

The Animated Series

Batman: The Animated Series was born from an idea of Bruce Timm and Paul Dini, on the wave of the success of Batman Returns, the sequel of the Batman on Tim Burton directed by the same American director. The target it is obviously that of the younger ones, but for the first time there is something different from normal cartoon addressed to children. The plots written by Timm and Sale are very close to the themes dealt with in the comics. Dark, intricate and sometimes frightening stories, with protagonists and characters who they do not differ much from the world of horror, of the thriller and mystery. That is, what Batman actually does it should always be.

Burton’s films therefore give the groundwork to address topics that in an animated series go beyond humor only and that above all are not addressed only to an audience of children only. Timm and Dini are right and the series is a resounding success, even among adults, as it creates a character that will also become popular in the continuity comic serial: Harley Quinn. The first Batman Animated Series has a sequel in 1997: The New Batman Adventures, also written by Bruce Timm and Paul Dini, in which Dick Grayson leaves the role of Robin to become Nightwing and its place is taken by that Tim Drake which is popular today among comics and DC-themed video games.

The Timm-Dini couple adds another piece to their personal success: in 1999 arrives Batman of the Future, the last animated series dedicated to the Dark Knight set thirty years after the events of the first two series. The assumption is that the young Terry McGinnis, the son of an employee of one of Elder Bruce Wayne’s companies, collides with a group of Joker fan thugs, long dead. Running away from them he finds himself in Wayne Manor and together with the landlord he defeats the delinquents, but he also discovers his secret.

After his father is killed, Terry borrows Batman’s costume and works, with Bruce’s complicity, to bring the owner of Wayne-Powers to justice. The company was secretly working on a dangerous nerve gas and Terry’s father wanted to expose it, exposing Powers’ shady deals and getting himself killed. The series runs until 2001, when is replaced by Justice League.