Batman imitates Superman in the new chapter of Detective Comics: X-ray view unlocked

After about eighty years and more than 1,000 published volumes, Batman has finally managed to copy one of Clark Kent’s greatest techniques, aka Superman, thanks to a new gadget made with the help of Mister Terrific. We are clearly talking about the X-ray view, which has always been one of the most interesting and flexible techniques of Kryptonian.

In Detective Comics #1028, the latest release in the iconic DC series, Batman begins investigating the cause behind the murder of Richard Gotis, a former detective who has long been on the Bat Man’s list of corrupt cops. Batman decides to attend the funeral as Bruce Wayne, thus noting the presence of several prominent figures from Gotham’s high society.

Bruce immediately realizes that the detective was hiding something, but how to carry out an autopsy on a man now dead and buried? After returning to the graveyard the same night, the Dark Knight shows off his brand new gadget: a kind of futuristic iPad with integrated x-ray view, built by four hands with one of the greatest minds in the DC Universe.

The Batman and Mister Terrific gadget allows you to analyze the body of the former detective in a few moments, thus discovering the presence of a gunshot wound. Below you can take a look at some tables taken from the Volume in question.

In the meantime, we take the opportunity to remind you that at the moment there are other series on the dark knight, including James Tynion's Batman, running with 100 published volumes, and the brand new Batman / Superman.