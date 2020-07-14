Entertainment

Batman: here is the spectacular variant cover of Death Metal Legends

July 14, 2020
Maria Rivera
One of the events that most surprised fans of the Dark Knight was the series Dark Knights: Death Metal both for the narrative style but also, and above all, for exploring the most negative corners of the DC Comics Multiverse, mainly related to Batman .

While we wait for the sequel of the presented story to be published, the title has been revealed which made it clear how some of the characters most loved by readers will have pages entirely dedicated to them. For the tie-in event of the series, Dark Nights: Death Metal Legends of the Dark Knights # 1 got a fantastic variant cover by Kaare Andrews.

As you can see in the post at the bottom of the page, shared on Twitter by DC Nation, on the cover we find the Batman Che Laughing, the Robin King and also T-Rex Batman, surprisingly appreciated since its announcement. This volume will be one-shot and will contain a series of short stories featuring all the various Batmen seen in Death Metal. To make it even more interesting were the words of presentation of the project.

"The DC universe has become one with the Dark Multiverse, where demons reign and reality is invaded by monstrous versions of the Dark Knight, led by the Batman Che Ride. In this collection of short stories, you will learn about everyone's terrifying secrets, including other creatures of the night, such as the Robin King, whose origins could not be worse! ".

Even Snyder, author of the project and of the Dark Nights Metal series, wanted to express his enthusiasm: "Despite it being a concluded event, we had left some threats around. If readers enjoyed the first series, I hope they will catch this as the possibility of building something bigger, this is our intent with Death Metal. " Capullo finally simply stated "For all of us, Dark Nights: Death Metal is fun. The series will be exciting, with" metal "moments that will win over fans as soon as they see them."

Recall that the cover of Batman's volume 101 showed the consequences of the Joker War, and we leave you to our guide dedicated to Panini Comics' new DC Universe.

What do you think of these premises? Let us know with a comment below.

