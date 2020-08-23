Batman Gotham Knights: WB Montreal’s blockbuster is shown in the gameplay video

Share it:

The developers of WB Montreal take advantage of the media showcase offered by the DC FanDome to show the very first gameplay scenes of Batman Gotham Knights, the next blockbuster set in the dimension of the Dark Knight.

As anticipated by the numerous teasers (and multiple leaks) that have taken place in recent weeks, the Batman Gotham Knights project will focus on the Bat-Family allowing fans to interpret the different members in order to engage in a full-scale battle against the villains they threaten Gotham City and its inhabitants.

The gameplay video follows the reveal trailer of Batman Gotham Knights and allows us to peek into the playful and content folds of a title that, judging by the goodness of the fight scenes and the high tenor of the graphics, aspires to carve out a space in the heart and in the minds of millions of players.

We therefore leave you to the new video with Nightwing, Robin, Batgirl e Red Hood, and of course on the whiteboard of comments to get your feedback on the very first Batman Gotham Knights gameplay scenes shown during the DC FanDome.