Batman Gotham Knights, rumor: Nemesis System such as Shadow of Mordor, Owls and Bat-Family

A year has passed since the first rumors indicated that a new game dedicated to the Hooded Crusader was being worked on at the Warner Bros. Montréal studios.

To feed the hopes in this sense, some mysterious teasers published by the software house itself, through their social accounts, had also thought of it. Since then, however, several months have passed and no official announcement was revealed on the horizon. It is not surprising, therefore, that rumors and anticipated advances about what could be the characteristics of a new video game are the masters Batman.

To join the choir, we now find also KC Walsh, Editor in Chief at Geek WorldWide, which from his Twitter account returns to discuss in the game, to which the community has been referring for a few weeks with the new code name of Batman Gotham Knights. Citing an own source, apparently engaged in the development of the game from the initial stages, the latter reports the following details:

Several members of the Bat-Family will be playable;

will be playable; The game will include several factions, including the Gotham City Police Department, organized in a setup similar to the Nemesis System seen in Middle-earth: The shadow of war;

seen in Middle-earth: The shadow of war; The main villains will include the Court of the Owls ;

; The new game will have links with other titles (it is unclear if it refers here to other Batman games or other DC-branded video games);

Obviously, we invite you to remember that these are simple rumor: to find out any details about the chatted new Batman game you will need to wait for official communications.