Batman Gotham Knights: new clues point to Batgirl and Two-Face

After the teaser of the Batman game launched by Warner Bros. Montreal yesterday, which seems to refer to the Court of Owls, the most passionate fans have literally stormed the promotional site r3dakt3d.com in search of every single clue .

Now it is possible to hold down the "Entry" key and, after having entered the code "761", to unlock today's image with the wording "One step closer", literally "One step closer". Combining all the codes shown on Twitter by the developers we get the string "761,941,364,995", which apparently corresponds to the barcode of Detective Comics # 359, which is the number in which it appeared for the first time Barbara Gordon as Batgirl. It is possible that the heroine is destined to play a major role in Warner Bros. Montreal's new Batman game.

The Twitter user Presobard, meanwhile, managed to find the second map in the site code, which has the phrase "Face Two Face", very clear reference to the villain Due Facce. Again, we read the clue as the possible confirmation of the presence of the known enemy of the masked bat. The image, among other things, aligns perfectly with the one found yesterday. Judge for yourself by looking at the tweets below.

The new Batman game (along with Rocksteady's Suicide Squad) will be officially announced during DC Fandome on August 22, which our editorial team will follow with a long marathon on Everyeye's Twitch channel starting at 18:30.