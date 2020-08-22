Batman Gotham Knights: is this the first screenshot of the WB Montreal game?

Share it:

It’s a fact: tomorrow 22nd August, during the DC Fandome that we will follow with a long marathon, the new Batman of Warner Bros. Montreal will be announced. According to persistent rumors it will have the subtitle Gotham Knights, while the involvement of the Court of Owls organization now seems certain.

These days the developers are teasing the fans by providing them with a series of clues through the Twitter profile R3dakt3d, which put together are gradually revealing the identity of the characters involved (there would seem to be, among others, Batgirl and Two-Face), cryptic phrases and one part of the game map.

The most interesting clue, in our opinion, however, is the one published yesterday, since it appears to be a screenshot taken from the actual game, or at least an in-engine image. Unfortunately it does not show parts of the city or characters, but a bas-relief sculpture lit from below, and which therefore may have given us a taste of the lighting system. When Kinda Funny’s Barrett Courtney asked if it was really an in-game or in-engine screenshot, the managers of the r3dact3d page replied: “The truth is in plain sight”, suggesting that it really could be. You can find it at the bottom of this news, what do you think?

From this image, the players were then able to trace another code and unlock the last part of the in-game map, which you can also admire below. Today’s clue, on the other hand, led to a countdown (visible above) which expires tomorrow 22 August, when the announcement will finally be made to DC Fandome.