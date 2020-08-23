Batman, Gotham Knights is reality: first trailer for the game, arrives in 2021!

Share it:

As promised, the DC FanDome was the stage from which Warner Bros Montréal decided to present us the first trailer of the new game dedicated to the Dark Knight universe.

Confirming almost all the rumors that have spread over the last few months, the software house has officially unveiled the project. The new title dedicated to the DC hero will feature the whole Bat Family, ranging from Nightwing a Red Hood, including Robin e Bat-Girl. In a Gotham City increasingly in need of knights to stand up for it, Batman’s allies are ready to take the field.

The first trailer of Gotham Knights also confirms the identity of the villains: the new Knights of Gotham will have to face the whole Court of Owls and its fearsome claws. To face them, the Bat-Family will be able to resort to the immense technological arsenal developed over the years by Bruce Wayne, in order to defend the citizens of Gotham. In a metropolis darker than ever, new heroes prepare to uncover the story of the Court of Owls and their secret rule over Gotham.

A release date has not been confirmed at the moment, but the game’s Warner Bros Montreal will arrive in 2021. Following the transmission of the trailer, the software house also showed a rich gameplay of Gotham Knights.