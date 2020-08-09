Batman Forever, Val Kilmer at DC FanDome: Fans are already dreaming of the announcement of the Schumacher Cut

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Last month a particularly interesting rumor broke out from the maze of the DC Multiverse about the existence of a 170-minute director's cut of Batman Forever, the cinecomic directed by the late Joel Schumacher, and now fans are convinced that the presence of Val Kilmer to DC Fandome both to confirm its distribution.

Among the guests announced at the virtual mega-event organized by Warner Bros. and DC Comics, DC FanDome, in fact, also includes the name of Val Kilmer, Bruce Wayne of Batman Forever, a film that has returned to be the subject of discussion in recent times both for the death of its director, but also for the story relating to Schumacher Cut, an extended version of the film, darker and with unreleased characters.

And while it is not known whether in the archives of Warner Bros. there may still be traces of this version, which has actually been confirmed to exist, the studio would have no plans for its eventual distribution, Variety said a few weeks ago.

But that's not what fans think, especially in light of this latest news …

"Val Kilmer will also be there. Maybe they will announce Batman Forever's Schumacher Cut? It would be a fantastic way to celebrate the director. I mean, why would Kilmer come back otherwise?".

"Why is Val Kilmer on the DC FanDome guest star list? Hmmmmmm … Are they announcing the Schumacher Cut?".

"Val Kilmer will be at the DC FanDome. Does it mean Schumacher Cut?!?".

"Val Kilmer will be at the DC FanDome. So it's possible that we will have a teaser or information on the director's cut of Batman Forever. A Joel Shumacher memorial panel would be great. #ReleaseTheSchumacherCut #ForeverBeTriumphant #BatmanForever #DCFanDome".

"If Val Kilmer is at DC FanDome to announce the Schumacher Cut in Joel's honor I will be happy".

These are some of the tweets that commented on the recent announcement.

And you, instead, what do you think? Do you believe in the possibility of a release of the Schumacker Cut? Let us know in the comments.