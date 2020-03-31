Entertainment

Batman fan, a wonderful Zero Year statue is coming for you

March 31, 2020
Maria Rivera
For all hardcore fans of Batman a beautiful statue of the character is coming, directly from the Batman: Zero Year miniseries written by Scott Snyder and designed by Greg Capullo for DC Comics.

The beautiful collectible statue, which you can find in the news, is 50 centimeters high and weighs 30 kg and will be available in two models. One will cost $ 1,500, while the other will cost $ 1,600. The models differ in the pose, in fact that of 1600 dollars also has an arm equipped with a hook. It will be available later this year, presumably. The figure is inspired by the 2013/2014 Snyder run in which the origins of the character are narrated again. In Zero Year we witness the machinations of the Riddler who transformed the city of Gotham into a sort of wild forest. A young Bruce Wayne, believed to be dead, returns to Gotham and confronts the villain to restore peace in the city. The peculiarity of this miniseries lies in the fact that our hero finds himself fighting not only against human enemies, but above all against a wild nature. In the figures, in fact, we see the hero masked aboard a rudimentary motorcycle and armed with a crossbow. The run takes, in part, inspiration from the historical Year One of Miller and Mazzucchelli, a real must for any lover of the Dark Knight.

In the meantime, on the regular Batman series we are witnessing the arrival of a brutal batman aide. Also in May we will have the debut of the strangest Batman ever in the Dark Nights: Death Metal miniseries.

