Batman: everything is ready for the great debut of Ghost-Maker, the new antagonist of the series

Batman Volume 100 has finally made its debut and, as expected, the Joker War has finally ended. The adventures of the Bat Man, however, do not end there, and from next month, with the release of Volume 102, fans will be able to discover many details about the next story arc and about Ghost-Maker, the new Batman antagonist.

If Volume 101 due out on October 20 marks the end of the war for Gotham, 102 will open the doors for the grand debut of the original antagonist created by James Tynion IV and Jorge Jimenez. Below you can take a look at the character design of the villain, who apparently will fight using two splendid swords.

The synopsis of Batman # 102 reads as follows: “Bruce Wayne and the city he loves changed dramatically after the war for Gotham, but for the bat, the word rest doesn’t exist. In the shadows, however, there is a new vigilante, a mysterious figure who has known Bruce since he was a child and who has now made his decision: Batman has to step aside, because Gotham needs a new hero“.

As anticipated several times by the author Ghost-Maker is not necessarily a criminal, even if his line of thought does not seem to be too far from that of the various Ra’s al Ghul and Azrael, warriors willing to do anything to bring peace. To find out how Batman will handle this new threat, however, it will not take long, since Batman # 102 will be available in North America on November 3, 2020.