Entertainment

Batman: everything is ready for the debut of Punchline, Joker's new girlfriend

February 8, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Gotham City's new villain is ready to complicate the life of theBatman. James Tynion IV is not afraid of taking risks, he has already demonstrated it several times in this serialization, and is preparing with skill and attention the next details of the new saga, starting with the new Joker girlfriend.

If in Birds of Prey Harley Quinn has embarked on a new path, far from his beloved, the iconic antagonist of the franchise is going to do the same. The 89th issue of Batman, which will debut on February 14, will announce a pleasant surprise to the fans. The new Joker girl, in fact, will make her first appearance in that number, albeit with a very brief taste.

However, more details on the character will come instead with the third release of Year of the Villain: Hell Arisen, the following week. The narrative arc entitled "Joker War" will develop significant interesting ideas, so we just have to wait for the first news about the saga. In any case, we could not help but attach it to the news before short appearance of Punchline in the comics world, as well as the wonderful variant cover of the 94th issue created by the talented artist Stanley Artgem Lau.

READ:  5 curiosities of the toucan: what's so special about its beak?

And you, however, what do you think of the design of this character, do you like it? Let us know, as always, with a comment in the appropriate box below, but not before having admired the wonderful cover of Wonder Woman 750 always made by the usual Artgem.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.