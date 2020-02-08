Batman: everything is ready for the debut of Punchline, Joker's new girlfriend

Share it:

Gotham City's new villain is ready to complicate the life of theBatman. James Tynion IV is not afraid of taking risks, he has already demonstrated it several times in this serialization, and is preparing with skill and attention the next details of the new saga, starting with the new Joker girlfriend.

If in Birds of Prey Harley Quinn has embarked on a new path, far from his beloved, the iconic antagonist of the franchise is going to do the same. The 89th issue of Batman, which will debut on February 14, will announce a pleasant surprise to the fans. The new Joker girl, in fact, will make her first appearance in that number, albeit with a very brief taste.

However, more details on the character will come instead with the third release of Year of the Villain: Hell Arisen, the following week. The narrative arc entitled "Joker War" will develop significant interesting ideas, so we just have to wait for the first news about the saga. In any case, we could not help but attach it to the news before short appearance of Punchline in the comics world, as well as the wonderful variant cover of the 94th issue created by the talented artist Stanley Artgem Lau.

And you, however, what do you think of the design of this character, do you like it?