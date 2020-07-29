Entertainment

Batman: Death in the Family, DC's interactive film is shown in the first trailer

July 29, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
After Netflix's highly successful interactive experiments, the first of which was Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, also the animated universe DC takes the field with one of his most beloved heroes: the Dark Knight. Bruce Wayne has indeed faced, and will face again, one of his biggest mourners in Batman: Death in the Family.

The animated film edited by Warner Bros. Animation is inspired by the narrative arc signed by Jim Starlin (story) and Jim Aparo (drawings), and published in 1988 with the sensational covers created by Mike Mignola. The original comic was about the killing of Jason Todd, the second Robin, by the Joker.

The film, which will be little more than an experimental short, will put the viewer in the privileged and dual position of director and screenwriter, allowing him to range between numerous and unprecedented possibilities, including that of saving Todd's life. Discover the trailer above to immerse yourself in this 360 ° adventure, which could pave the way for a whole new trend.

Even before the story was distributed, it made a lot of talk about itself because, already at the time, readers were able choose the fate of the Wonder Boy thanks to a telephone survey. Starlin and Aparo already had two storylines ready for both scenarios and, to a general surprise, he eventually won Todd's death with a scant of very few votes. The choice was probably dictated by not very empathetic of the public after the new Robin replaced Dick Grayson, Batman's first aide and his predecessor.

For all the latest news from 2D DCEU we refer you to our review of Superman Red Son and we remind you that it will soon come up Netflix the interactive chapter of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt with Daniel Radcliffe.

