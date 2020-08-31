Batman Day 2020: over 3,000 discounted or gift comics, news also for Panini Comics

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

DC today unveiled plans for the global celebration of Batman Day to be held on September 19, 2020, inviting fans of all ages, around the world, to participate in a wide range of Batman-themed activities to honor the iconic DC Super Hero. They will also be distributed for the occasion thousands of free or discounted digital comics.

In this regard, the DC Comcis press release reads as follows: “For all Italian fans, Panini Comics proposes Batman Day 2020: Down the cloak, up the mask, a book created specifically for the occasion that collects a selection of iconic superhero stories. In addition, in the comics participating in the initiative, a free register will be available containing two unpublished stories belonging to the narrative arc of The city of Bane, currently being serialized in the fortnightly Batman, and a collector’s gadget: the exclusive Bat-card multifunction. For the occasion, an exclusive variant cover of Batman number 8 will also be presented, available in the comic store and on paninicomics.it“. At the bottom you can take a look at Panini’s Facebook post with all the information.

DC will then offer other free digital comics, including the first chapter of the graphic novel Batman: The Curse of the White Knight by Sean Gordon Murphy for adults and teens. Fans of all ages can also enjoy the free digital editions of Batman: The Adventures Continue #1 and the first chapter of the graphic novel by Batman Tales: Once Upon a Crime. The comics will be available on DCcomics.com and ReadDC.com, as well as on Apple, ComiXology.com, Google, Hoopla, Overdrive, Madefire and Nook.

It was also confirmed that the sale of Batman Day themed products will include more than 400 eBooks and over 3,000 digital comics, discounted from 99 cents for periodicals, and from 5 euros for eBooks. The discounts will be visible from 19 September.

Of course, the celebrations will not be limited to the world of comics, as DC has already confirmed interesting news also with regard to the Injustice video game series and products related to the DC Extended Universe.

Batman is the spearhead of the DC universe, and has celebrated its 80th anniversary of 2019. In preparation for Batman Day, we recommend that you take a look at our ranking of the best Batman comics of all time.