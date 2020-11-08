Batman Dark Nights: Death Metal, a bizarre character appears

Dark Nights: Death Metal continues to intertwine with various elements of the DC universe and in the next chapter will introduce us to an interesting new character. Let’s go see who it is.

The saga of Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo has repeatedly presented bizarre characters, in particular previously we have already been able to talk in our articles about new forms of Batman that appeared in the pages of Dark Nights: Death Metal. The next chapter in the saga, entitled Dark Nights: Death Metal: Infinite Hour Exxxtreme!, will introduce an alternative version of the bat man: a hybrid between Lobo and Batman, also called “The Batman Who Frags”.

The new character will be a Bruce Wayne who has injected himself DNA Czarniano, the alien race to which Lobo belongs, to increase their strength and healing capacity. It will certainly be interesting to see the interaction of different protagonists of the saga with this new form of the hero.

Dark Nights: Death Metal: Infinite Hour Exxxtreme! will be a 48-page one-shot created thanks to the collaboration of several cartoonists including Becky Cloonan, Tyler Kirkham, Bill Sienkiewicz and Frank Tieri.

The new variant of Batman will then take part in this grandiose and cruel work that he is recreating the DC universe in a completely unexpected way. Just recently in the pages of Dark Nights: Death Metal we witnessed the terrible fate of a hero.

