Batman: Curse of the With Knight, will Jason Todd take the reins of Bruce Wayne?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Serialization of Batman: Curse of the White Knight has officially ended, surprising readers with a final chapter that alludes to a possible involvement of Jason Todd in the guise of the Dark Knight.

During the chapter the clash between Bruce and Azrael was staged, in which the protector of Gotham has given all his energies to prevail over an opponent who is absolutely lethal for the safety of the metropolis.

The villian's plan was to blow up Gotham's tank and flood the city, but Batman – while aware of the danger – has lived up to the principles that have guided him since the beginning of his fight against crime, deciding to spare the life of the antagonist.

Subsequently, Bruce is convinced that he wants to hang the cloak on the nail, and uses its boundless economic heritage to transform the city of Gotham. It finances Jack Napier's initiative to reform the city and strengthens the middle and working class, decreasing the power of the most powerful families.

To disturb the renewed climate of Gotham is just the disappearance of Batman, which is perceived by public order and the press as a huge loss, but Bruce – after going to justice – still has an ace up his sleeve.

In the last tables we see it inside a cell, while speaking with fairly close acquaintance, Jason Todd. The latter is aware that Bruce's fate cannot be inside a prison, therefore he urges him to reveal to him the real reason why he summoned him.

Bruce replies: "You're right, there is something … I have to talk to you about."

The argument, in all probability, is about Batman's legacy, which could be collected by Jason Todd in the White Knight narrative universe, which we remind you, it will consist of a trilogy.

What do you think of this narrative development, does it convince you?

The strangest Batman ever debuts on the pages of Dark Nights: Death Metal. Gotham has a new anti-hero, Clowhunter, Batman's brutal ally.