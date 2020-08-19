Batman Court of Owls: is the reveal imminent? New teaser from WB Montreal

Share it:

Batman's Court of Owls prepares to strike. The curators of the Warner Bros. Interactive teaser site have released a new clue that refers to the DC FanDome event and, inevitably, to the announcement of the next Batman video game made by the WB Montreal team.

The latest mysterious message appeared on social media invites fans of the Dark Knight to enter the code 761 on the fictional command console accessible from the teaser portal of R3DAKT3D. Once entered, the code returns an additional screen informing users to prepare for news coming soon.

Also through the teaser site, by entering the code 761 (the first of a series of four "Input Missing") it is possible download an image which would appear to show a holographic map of Gotham City, complete with an icon to indicate an unspecified place in the metropolis.

In all likelihood, the clues to decipher the next three codes will be shared from here in the next few days, through which to receive more and more information on the next WB Montreal video game before its official announcement which, we remember, is scheduled for Saturday 22 August coinciding with the DC FanDome that Everyeye will follow on Twitch with a marathon. Also for the DC FanDome, the reveal of Suicide Squad is also planned, the new project carried out by Rocksteady drawing on the experience gained with the famous Batman Arkham series.