Batman celebrates the release of number 100 with a thrilling variant cover, here it is

The # 100 Batman issue, the former Tom King comic series now in the hands of James Tynion IV, will arrive on October 6, and to celebrate the event, a series of Variant Covers of the highest thickness have been presented. Alternative covers will be available for purchase from launch, e three of these literally caused a sensation.

At the bottom of the article you can take a look at the works of Puppeteer Lee, Gabriele Dell’Otto e Lee Bermejo. The former made what would appear to be the most popular cover ever, with Batman wrapping his lifelong rival inside the cloak. The Italian Gabriele Dell’Otto chose a slightly more classic pose, with the Bat Man portrayed near the bat-signal, while Lee Bermejo illustrated a Batman full of anger, with the smiling Joker ready to be hit.

The Joker War will conclude with the release of Batman # 100, and what better way to celebrate the finale of the story arc than with a gorgeous Variant Cover? Of course many other artists attended the event, and you can take a look at their works by clicking on the link found at the bottom, courtesy of League of Comic Geeks.

The synopsis of Batman # 100 reads as follows: “The war for Gotham ends with one final no holds barred fight! A battle awaited by fans for more than 80 years, which will change Batman and Gotham City itself forever! Don’t miss the debut of the new antagonist Ghost-Maker, and the first battle between Batman and Clownhunter!“.

What do you think of it? Which Cover do you like best? Let us know with a comment! In the meantime, we take the opportunity to remind you that in less than a week Batman # 99 will be released, an issue in which we will witness the unexpected return of a hero.