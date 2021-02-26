Batman / Catwoman: Who does the heavy legacy of the Dark Knight weigh on?

In the dark timeline of Batman/Catwoman Gotham City has been abandoned by two of its most prominent figures: the Dark Knight and his nemesis, the Joker. But if the former died of natural reasons, the latter appears to have been brutally murdered. Is this the truth?

In the third volume of Batman / Catwoman # 3, the news of Joker’s death finally arrives in Gotham. Shocked by what he has learned, new police commissioner Dick Grayson summons Batwoman through the Bat-Signal, replicating exactly what happened between his predecessor Jim Gordon and Batman.

Following the discussion, Helena Wayne passes all the learned information to her mother, Catwoman, who, following her husband’s death, holds the whole Wayne fortune. Behind the death of the Bat Man and the criminal clown, which took place within a few weeks of each other, there seems to be an economic question. Selina, however, believes that it is all a mere coincidence.

The fact that Bruce Wayne’s legacy ended up in the hands of his wife, and consequently also those of his daughter, is quite logical. What makes it banned, however, is the complete exclusion of his son adoptive Damian and the other members of the Bat-Family, namely Dick Grayson, Tim Drake and Jason Todd.

In the history of Tom King all the former Robins have now grown up and have taken other paths, as we have seen with Dick. The only one to have picked up and donned the Batman cape, as well as his calling, was Helena Wayne, aka Batwoman. The Dark Knight’s legacy, both material and spiritual, is solely in his hands.

Meanwhile, Batman / Catwoman has rewritten the story of a classic Dynamic Duo for the better. Joker and the Dark Knight appear to be linked in the afterlife in Batman / Catwoman as well.