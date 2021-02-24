Batman / Catwoman rewrites the story of a classic Dynamic Duo

The intricate timeline of Batman/Catwoman it is taking readers through a complex investigation. Apparently, the Joker was murdered, but the circumstances of the murder seem not to convince Helena Wayne, the daughter of Bruce Wayne and Selina Kyle. To solve the case, Batwoman asks an old acquaintance for help.

The story created by Tom King tells a hypothetical future in which Helena Wayne, following the death of her father, has inherited the cloak of the Dark Knight to keep the streets of Gotham City safe. Although the relationship with her mother is anything but idyllic, Batwoman can count on invaluable help in her crusade against crime.

The new path taken by Dick Grayson in Batman / Catwoman led him to abandon the role of Nightwing to take on the role of Gotham Police Commissioner abandoned by Jim Gordon. Just like his predecessor was paired with Batman, Dick has also proved to be Batwoman’s closest ally.

It’s not the first time we’ve seen the two team up: in the past, more specifically in Earth-2, Helena Wayne he had already duo with Dick Grayson, then known as the Boy Wonder. In that scenario, Dick had never argued with his mentor, and for that reason he never left Robin’s shoes. Helena, on the other hand, had established herself as the heroine known as the Huntress, the Slayer.

Unlike that backstory, in Batman / Catwoman Dick and Helena are of a very different age and instead of being secretly in love, now Gotham’s new commissioner looks more a father figure to her. This new version of a classic Dinamico Duo, therefore, seems to be much more professional. Meanwhile, in Batman / Catwoman Joker and the Dark Knight appear to be linked in the afterlife as well.