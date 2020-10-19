Batman: Bruce Wayne becomes the new Dark Detective in the Future State series

With the announcement of a new event series, scheduled for early 2021, DC Comics has shocked the entire community of readers, saying that we will see new characters take on the role of Superman and Batman for example, while Clark Kent, Bruce Wayne and many others will have to act in the shadows, with new identities.

With a new Caped Crusader, Bruce Wayne, guided by his constant determination to save the bleak city of Gotham City, has become the Dark Detective. Gotham was completely overwhelmed by the organization called the Magistrate, who discovered Batman’s true identity, and subsequently murdered Bruce.

Death that will turn out to be only apparent, as Bruce will rise again as the Dark Detective, ready to continue his fight against city crime, and now also against the new police department run by the same organization. The story of the first volume was written by Mariko Tamaki, and drawn by Dan Mora, and you can find the magnificent cover at the bottom of the page.

Below is the official description of the first issue: “The world thought Bruce Wayne was dead. Deadly mistake! When the paramilitary organization known as the Magistrate takes control of Gotham City, the original Batman tries to stop her … but not even the Dark Knight could expect such a high level of evil. Now, Bruce Wayne is back in action, and he has nothing to lose. “

Recall that there was a surprise death in the first annual Batman / Superman volume, and we leave you to the other details on the Future State event.