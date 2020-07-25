Entertainment

Batman Beyond: big surprises for the character of Damian Wayne

July 25, 2020
Maria Rivera
We have met a new rival of Batman, but now we report the latest news from the series Batman Beyond, mainly focused on the character of Damian Wayne, the son of Bruce Wayne.

In issue 45 of the comic book series written by Dan Jurgen we will witness a very important change in the life of Ra's al Ghul's grandson and head of the League of Assassins. Here is the official synopsis shared by DC Comics: "Batman Beyond and Damian Wayne will be forced to join forces to prevent Mr. Zero and his extremist allies from making Gotham City an ice desert. Damian will have to put aside the feelings he feels towards Batman Beyond and team up with him to hope for a chance to defeat Mr. Zero".

It therefore appears that the two characters will be forced to team up to prevent the plan Mr. Zero and his followers, who managed to take over the organization founded by Damian Wayne. The new issue of the necklace is already available for purchase, in print or digital version, sold in the online shops of Amazon, ComiXology and in American comics. To conclude the news, we report our summary of the latest events of the Joker War, an event that shocked Batman's world.

