Batman Beyond, a Teen Wolf star is applying for live-action: that’s who he is

During a recent promotional interview with Collider, a star of the famous TV series Teen Wolf brought back ideas for a live-action production dedicated to Batman Beyond, famous alternative and animated version of the Dark Knight.

This is Tyler Posey, that he applied to play Terry McGinnis. Posey has stated that he is a huge fan of the Batman animated series and comics and is convinced he can bring his passionate energy to a live-action version of the DC Comics project.

Since Michael Keaton was confirmed for The Flash, in fact, the do have been hoping for the announcement of a film or series dedicated to Batman Beyond, e Posey is ready to take up the challenge: “Yes, I really want to do Batman Beyond. I remember in detail the original cartoon, which I saw and reviewed years ago, and I want to adapt it into a TV show“, has explained. “I really want to do it. I think it would be a really cool twist to have a series with a younger Batman other than Bruce Wayne. I know Rob Pattinson is doing the new movie right now and he’s younger but he’s not as young as me. I think it would be nice to have an older Batman mentor a younger Batman“.

What do you think about it? Who would you like to see as Terry McGinnis? Tell us in the comments.

