Batman, Ben Affleck and Robert Pattinson become “the same hero” in a new fan art

It is thanks to the now well known Yadvender Singh Rana aka Ultraraw 26 (with a blue check on the name) that we can show you today a new and beautiful fan art elaborated by the artist and published via Instagram, dedicated to the union of the two currently existing film Batman, that of Ben Affleck and the other of Robert pattinson.

The artist has done nothing but draw two versions of the various Batman and then join them together to create a single figure, with the logo of one inside the logo of the other, in a truly elaborate, balanced and coherent visual game.



The Batman will be set in‘Universo New Earth which will be fully developed by Matt Reeves and which will also be part of the television series Gotham PD in development for HBO Max. Pattinson’s Batman instead it will be based on Year Two, therefore, with a career as a masked executioner just starting out.

The film will also see Zoe Kravitz in the role of Catwoman, Paul Dano in those of the Riddler, Colin Farrell in the role of Penguin, Andy Serkis come Alfred, Jeffrey Wright in the role of Commissioner Gordon e John Turturro in the role of Carmine Falcone. They will also be part of the cast Peter Sarsgaard and the rookie Jayme Lawson.

The Batman will be released in theaters on October 1, 2021. What do you think about it? Has this first trailer convinced you? Let us know yours in the comments below. During the DC FanDome, we recall, the new Wonder Woman 1984 trailer and the Justice League Snyder Cut trailer were also presented.

We also leave you to our analysis of the first trailer for The Batman.