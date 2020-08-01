Entertainment

Batman becomes a Power Ranger in the new, incredible mash-up!

July 31, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

Who does not love i crossover among your favorite heroes? The success of projects such as the Marvel Cinematic Universe on the big screen and Arrowverse on the small screen are perfectly indicative of the tastes of fans, who love to see their favorites act together. Occasionally, however, the desire goes even further.

On the other hand, no one has yet set a limit to the use of fantasy: the freedom to take one's favorite superheroes and move them in an equally famous universe is granted to everyone, to the delight of all fans who can indulge themselves in imagine him more absurd crossings.

The last, striking example is given by the visual artist Dan Mora, who has thought well of making gods Power Rangers some of the most famous superheroes of the DC house: here is Robin, Nightwing, Red Hood and of course Batman stop the masks and cloaks that we know well and wear the armor of the protagonists of many films and TV series.

READ:  Mindhunter season 3 premiere on Netflix? Release Date, Cast, and What to Expect

The result is certainly alienating, but we are sure that not a few will appreciate it seriously dream such a crossover! What do you think about it? Let us know in the comments! About the Dark Knight, meanwhile, here is all you need to know about Matt Reeves' The Batman; a fanart, however, imagined Bautista as Bane for The Batman.

Share it:
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.