Batman becomes a Power Ranger in the new, incredible mash-up!

Who does not love i crossover among your favorite heroes? The success of projects such as the Marvel Cinematic Universe on the big screen and Arrowverse on the small screen are perfectly indicative of the tastes of fans, who love to see their favorites act together. Occasionally, however, the desire goes even further.

On the other hand, no one has yet set a limit to the use of fantasy: the freedom to take one's favorite superheroes and move them in an equally famous universe is granted to everyone, to the delight of all fans who can indulge themselves in imagine him more absurd crossings.

The last, striking example is given by the visual artist Dan Mora, who has thought well of making gods Power Rangers some of the most famous superheroes of the DC house: here is Robin, Nightwing, Red Hood and of course Batman stop the masks and cloaks that we know well and wear the armor of the protagonists of many films and TV series.

The result is certainly alienating, but we are sure that not a few will appreciate it seriously dream such a crossover! What do you think about it? Let us know in the comments! About the Dark Knight, meanwhile, here is all you need to know about Matt Reeves' The Batman; a fanart, however, imagined Bautista as Bane for The Batman.