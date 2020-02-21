Batman Arkham Legacy, rumor: Gotham City will be bigger than in previous games

Share it:

For several months now rumors have been chasing about a new videogame incarnation of the Hooded Crusader, but no official confirmation has yet been received.

However, this circumstance does not seem to influence the spread of further corridor rumors about the alleged title, currently christened as Batman: Arkham Legacy from the community. Recently, the well-known insider Sabi expressed his opinion on the talked about project, who stated, directly from the pages of his Twitter account, that the new Batman game will be a reboot and that it will include the now infamous narrative arc of the Court of the Owls.

Now, on the title again to pronounce James Sigfield, of Geeks WorldWide. This is the same source that a few weeks ago had reported the future beginning of a real DC Gaming Universe, introduced by Batman: Arkham Legacy and later expanded by an alleged new title signed by Rocksteady. Now, Sigfield reports that the original design of the new Batman game included within it a Gotham City of colossal proportions. The latter, who according to rumors saw Damian Wayne take on the role of protagonist in place of his father, was however later subject to cancellation. Despite this, Sigfield says he is confident that Gotham City of the future Arkham Legacy will still be bigger I respect what was seen in the previous chapters of the series.