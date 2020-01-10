Batman Arkham Legacy: full version of the mysterious logo published

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

New possible teasers on the next video game dedicated to the Dark Knight, whose name could be Batman Arkham Legacy, continue to arrive through the Twitter account of Warner Bros Games Montreal.

If in the early afternoon we witnessed the publication of a cryptic message with an image that only partially showed a logo, in a few minutes we can finally see the full version. At the top of the black and white image there is aeagle with wings on the sides, while in the central part there are two swords crossed with two claws of raptor and a crown. Among the other details present in this logo we find one weight scale and the silhouette of a city, probably Gotham City.

According to some fans, the presence of claws could confirm the now countless rumors that the game will put Bruce Wayne against the Court of the Owls, even if it is only a guess and to find out all the details about the game we will have to wait for an official announcement in the next few hours.

Before leaving the image published on the official Twitter account of Warner Bros Games Montréal, we remind you that the latest rumors wanted the announcement of Batman Arkham Legacy at The Game Awards 2019, an event during which only Batman Shadows Edition was announced from Telltale.