Batman Arkham Legacy: do the composers of AC Odyssey and Horizon Zero Dawn work on the title?

The ResetEra community is aware of the appearance on the Instagram profile of The Flight, the collective of composers who signed the soundtrack of video games such as Horizon Zero Dawn or Assassin's Creed Odyssey, of an image extremely similar to the mysterious Batman Arkham Legacy logo.

To support the hypothesis of the participation of The Flight in the project of the next WBIE video game focused onDark Knight epic among the textual references to the image on Instagram, we have a link to the social profiles of WB Games Montreal, the development company in charge of shaping this ambitious project.

The message of The Flight traced by the visitors of the ResetEra gaming forum dates back to September 2019, therefore we do not know if the composers are still collaborating with Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment to make the Batman Arkham Legacy soundtrack.

The latest rumors circulated on the net about Batman's new video game, on the other hand, report that the title in question will not be called Arkham Legacy and will only arrive on PS5 and Xbox Series X, indirectly reinforcing the doubts of those who wonder why WB Games Montreal has still shown some gameplay scenes of the title.