Batman Arkham Legacy: a new image brings us closer to the announcement?

Since yesterday evening we have been talking about nothing but the teaser images of Batman Arkham Legacy appeared on the official Twitter account of Warner Bros. Montreal, which has now continued to spread clues about the game for months without ever making a real announcement.

However, it seems that all the logos published so far are part of a sort of mosaic and, to confirm it, it is a new image that some users have found on the company's official website. The particular image, always in black and white, presents ten different slots inside which the displayed logos are inserted. This means that there are still eight logos to show before the circle closes and, in all probability, the official announcement of the next game dedicated to the Dark Knight arrives. Unfortunately, there is no precise information on the wait between the publication of one logo and the other and, given what has happened so far, weeks or months could pass. We cannot rule out that long waiting times can accompany us until the possible event dedicated to PlayStation 5, which would be the perfect opportunity to reveal the game to the public and show the technical potential of the next generation consoles.

All we know so far is that the first logo is a clear reference to Sect of the Assassins by Ra's al Ghul, while the second is, according to some enthusiasts, a possible reference to Gotham City police department. In this regard, we remind you that yesterday's image was accompanied by the message "Capture the Night" and as a result, the police could hunt Bruce Wayne in the next title in the series.