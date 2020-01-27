Batman Arkham Knight: Rocksteady has announced a new free PS4 skin

Share it:

While rumors continue to follow on the next title dedicated to the Dark Knight at the studios of Warner Bros Montreal, Rocksteady has released a new skin for his Batman Arkham Knight, probably sanctioning the end of the support.

Rocksteady has in fact announced on Twitter the arrival of the new skin for Arkham Knight: "As announced last year, the skin Dark Knight Earth 2 it will be made available to all players who own Batman: Arkham Knight on PS4. The skin will be available for download from the PlayStation Store starting January 28. "The promise was made in July 2019, when the same costume came out for the Arkham Collection. No information was provided about the possible publication on other platforms. Albeit with a small gesture, providing a new free content five years after the debut of a title is not so obvious.

Meanwhile in recent weeks the rumors about the new Batman game in development in the Warner Bros Montreal studios have multiplied following the mysterious logos that appeared on the website and thanks to the rumors provided by the insider KC Walsh regarding the change of name of Batman Arkham Legacy and the possible reference platforms of the title.