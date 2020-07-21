Batman: announced a new one shot for the Darkest Knight, that's what it is

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Dark Nights: Death Metal event started with just two volumes, but the entire DC Comics universe is profoundly modified, and will probably lead to terrible consequences in the life of Batman . While Perpetua thinks of a plan to conquer the Multiverse and extend its dominance we see the birth of a "new" villain.

The Batman who laughs for two years now he has played a rather important role in the plots of the secondary warheads dedicated to the Dark Knight. Recently, in the second volume of Death Metal, the hybrid got a new body by making itself transplant the brain into the body of a Bruce Wayne very similar to Dr. Manhattan.

But the news about this particular character does not end here, given that a new project has been announced coming in October: a one shot of Death Metal, entitled Rise of the New God, of which you can find the cover at the bottom of the news.

The story, written by James Tynion IV and Bryan Hill, and drawn by Jesus Merino and Nik Virella, will follow the complicated relationship between Perpetua and Batman more closely than Laughs, especially after the transformation of the latter into the Darkest Knight. Despite being a one shot, it is practically obvious that the turn that the events will take will also have consequences in the regular series.

Below is the official presentation of the one shot volume: "Batman. Vince. Always. This sentence seems increasingly true, even during the clash between Perpetua and the Batman who laughs … and when her ally reveals her true nature, she changes the cards on the table destroying the last planet. The planet of him. But it is not enough … and the mother of all creations must ask herself, if the power is in destruction, why should it stop? But the truth is that it is now a clash between divinities … the Darkest Knight is coming. "

Recall that Batman got a new armor in Joker War, and that Death Metal Legends got a nice variant cover.