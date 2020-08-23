Batman and the Justice League: review of the first manga by DC Comics

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Boasting an editorial history of over eighty years, the likes of Superman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman e Batman they are now known in every corner of the Earth and their popularity continues to grow from year to year. Together The Flash (Barry Allen), Lanterna Verde (Hal Jordan) e Cyborg, whose publishing career began a tad later, these form the Justice League, which is the most powerful group of superheroes of the house DC Comics, which only in 2017 inspired the homonymous feature film.

If the troubled history of the blockbuster and its upcoming Director’s Cut are now known, the same cannot be said for Batman e la Justice League, the seinen designed by the talented Shiori Teshirogi, which for the first time ever saw the DC Comics heroes become the protagonists of a short manga. Still mindful of the superb work done by the illustrator of Saint Seiya – The Lost Canvas – The Myth of Hades, we have recovered the four volumes published in our country by Goen (RW Edizioni) and we offer you our consolidated impressions below.

A young ninja in Gotham City

From alien invasions to seemingly unstoppable cosmic forces such as Darkseid and Anti-Monitor, through distorted versions of their components, as well as from other realities of the Multiverse, the Justice League has had to face countless threats since its formation. Shiori Teshirogi’s comic, on the other hand, deviates slightly from the typical Justice League stories to propose to readers a story more than ever focused on esotericism. As explained to us by the author, the so-called ley line represent the mysterious energy that crosses our planet: real lines of power that, similar to the blood vessels of the human body, extend throughout the Earth and sometimes even manifest themselves on the surface, causing inexplicable wonders and supernatural phenomena.

Their alluring power has once again lured the villains eager to seize them, and since the planet’s largest concentration of lines of force is right near Gotham City, it will be up to the Dark Knight and other members of the Justice League to avoid. that such a power can unleash a series of unprecedented cataclysms.

The absolute protagonist of the story is the young man Rui Aramiya, a Japanese boy who came to Gotham City to look for his parents, who unfortunately mysteriously disappeared during an accident a year earlier at the power plant. Quite skilled in the fight, to the point of being compared to a ninja, Rui actually has a deep aversion to violence, but he doesn’t know he happened to be in the city with the highest crime rate in the Western hemisphere. To teach him this bitter truth is a couple of depraved policemen who, after denying him some simple directions, first try to rob and then to eliminate the boy, in order to hide what happened and get away with it.

Only the providential intervention of the Bat Man will save young Rui from an untimely demise, while at the same time unleashing a series of seemingly predestined and inevitable events. Rui and Bruce Wayne will in fact discover that their destinies and those of their respective families have been indissolubly intertwined for several generations, and that the boy himself could be the key to stopping the terrible plan organized by the Joker.

Composed of Lex Luthor, Ocean Master, Cyborg-Superman, Sinestro and even the Anti-Flash, the new Injustice League founded by Clown Prince of Crime it aims to exploit the power and information contained in ley line to access the Akashic records (the hypothetical sediments of universal knowledge), rewrite the history of the Earth and thus create your own ideal world.

Unusual and original, but not free from defects

Apparently set in the New 52 timeline, Batman and the Justice League does not actually have a precise time frame, as it is about a story between the pre-Flashpoint universe and that of the New 52. Among continuous references to still quite recent storylines, such as that of “The Throne of Atlantis” or the very first attack of Darkseid and his parademons, the second is used as the main setting, but the story does not fail to mention episodes that occurred only in the universe post-Crisis or even to drag into the scene characters who have entered (or rather returned) to be part of the current DC Universe only since Rebirth, such as the original “Cyborg Superman” Hank Henshaw.

Slight narrative inconsistencies aside, certainly due to a marginal knowledge of the DC universe by the author Shiori Teshirogi, who in any case proved to have thoroughly studied the characterization of superheroes and especially that of their antagonists, Batman and the Justice League is an interesting and captivating self-contained story, as it is full of twists, charismatic and empathic characters, and situations that are unusual even in the eyes of those who have frequented the DC Universe from time immemorial.

As mentioned above, the characterization of the characters is probably the main dish of the story, since if on the one hand the author has carefully constructed Rui’s psychological maturation, on the other she has managed to exalt in a credible and not forced way all the peculiar characteristics of DC Comics characters.

If Barry Allen, in his New 52 version, is an incurable nerd with the innate ability to instill hope even in the most critical situations, Hal Jordan has instead kept his way of doing things. arrogant, irritating and even presumptuous so loved by fans, which punctually allows the hero not to hold back jokes in the face of the most dangerous enemy and to refuse defeat.

Even two extraordinary characters like Superman and Wonder Woman, whose exaggerated powers could be somewhat “uncomfortable” for an author not used to working with American superheroes, found the right space in the story to enhance their respective human sides and incredible physical abilities. . Overall, however, it is the supervillains like Sinestro, Anti-Flash and above all Ocean Master who have convinced us the most, as sensei Teshirogi has managed to capture the complexity and multiple facets of their soul.

It is just a pity that the engaging story is often slowed down by excessive, late and sometimes even ineffective explanations, which inevitably slow down its pace and leave the reader with many unresolved doubts about the plot and the complex esoteric sphere from which it continually draws.

Unmatched expressiveness

As happened for Saint Seiya – The Lost Canvas – The Myth of Hades, the backdrops designed by Shiori Teshirogi are still quite bare and devoid of details, but the clean line of the mangaka and the great expressiveness were able to impeccably characterize the various actors, allowing them to convey to the reader the feelings felt in every single scene. The use of characters and costumes from the New 52 timeline may not completely convince fans of the classic versions of Superman or Joker, but the illustrator has instilled a lot of care in the “uniforms” of heroes and criminals, particularly favoring the battle armor of Superman and Ares, and the scaled costumes of Arthur Curry and his brother Orm. Respect for the proportions of the characters, a wise use of light and shadow, and not least the great dynamism that distinguishes the action tables, have finally given us breathtaking and occasionally brutal clashes, as the teacher did not hesitate to draw blood splatters and rather battered characters.

As for the Italian edition, we unfortunately point out that the books published by Goen are inexplicably lacking the special chapters dedicated to the origins of the members of the Justice League present in the original volumes, which certainly would have embellished the story and helped fans of the manga universe to better understand the characterization of Aquaman and the other heroes who enjoy much less popularity in the Bel Paese, when compared to the Man of Steel and the Caped Crusader .