Batman and Catwoman’s daughter makes her heroic debut as Batwoman

Although busy with the Future State event, DC Comics does not intend to forget its other upcoming series. And the third volume of Batman/Catwoman finally leads readers to navigate the various timelines that Tom King’s story covers.

While in the past of Batman / Catwoman # 3 we learn how the twisted alliance between the Dark Knight and the criminal cat was formed, in the present we see the threat of Phantasm knocking on Selina Kyle’s door. In the future, however, the focus is on the relationship between her, now aged, and her daughter, Helena Wayne. And this third number establishes that Selina is her daughter I’m not exactly on good terms, both on the family and on the working front.

If on the personal side the two women of the Wayne household seem to clash over an issue related to the legacy left by Bruce following his death, on the working side the problem is much more serious. As Batwoman, she finds herself investigating the brutal murder of a Florida man who turns out to be the Joker. Helena is unaware of the killer it is actually his mother Selina.

While Batwoman’s overall look harks back to the classic DC Comics Batman costume, the bat details on the chest, multi-service belt and gloves look very similar to those of Bruce Wayne’s combat suit seen in Future State: Dark’s Gotham Detective. Also, instead of the cape, Helena takes advantage wings that expand and retract: a tribute to the Batman Beyond series.

